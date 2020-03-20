City fire responded two fires today, confirms two dogs died in State Street blaze

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department responded to separate reported fires today. This first was at dispatched at 10:08 a.m. for reported smoke coming from an apartment window at Batavia Gardens, 679 E. Main St.

Upon arrival responding crews found a grease fire located on a stove that was contained to a pan. The damaged was confined to the stove top and the residence was ventilated to remove the smoke condition.

Occupants of the residence were evaluated at the scene by Mercy EMS personnel and a member of the Byron Fire Department who was working at the location.

At 12:17 p.m., City Fire Department was then dispatched to a reported residential fire at located at 236 State St. First arriving fire units were on scene at 12:21 p.m. and upon arrival, firefighters working kitchen fire in the rear portion of the home.

Responding crews made entrance into the residence from a side door and attacked the fire. Firefighters were able to confine and contain the kitchen area and the situation was called under control by command at 12:34 p.m. and all units were back in service at 2:33 p.m.

While the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, there was extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the residence due to the intensity of the fire and two dogs perished inside of the home.

At this time the City of Batavia’s Fire Investigation team is investigating the fire to determine the origin and cause. Presently, the fire does not appear to be incendiary in nature. Once a determination has been made, we will be providing an additional media release with further information.

City fire was assisted at the scene by the City of Batavia Police and Code Departments with additional support provided by Genesee County Emergency Dispatch and Office of Emergency Services.

Additionally, the Town of Batavia Fire Department assisted city fire with responding to the New York State School for the Blind for a fire alarm activation during the State Street incident.