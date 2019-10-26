Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 26, 2019 - 5:49pm

City firefighters host luncheon at fire headquarters for winners of 2019 poster coloring contest

posted by Billie Owens in city fire department, seventh annual fire prevention poster coloring contest, news, batavia.

Today, firefighters from the City of Batavia Fire Department hosted a luncheon for the winners of this year's Fire Prevention Coloring Contest and their families at the fire headquarters on Evans Street.

The contest theme for 2019's Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12) was: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and Practice your Escape.”

The seventh annual coloring competition was open to Batavia schoolchildren in kindergarten through fifth grade.

At a date to be determined, the first-place winners will get a ride to school in a city fire engine.

The winners, announced and posted on The Batavian Wednesday, are:

Grade K-1

First Place: Kylie Lutey -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Case, Kindergarten

Second Place: Blaire Beachel – St Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade 

Third Place: Lyla McClellan -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, First Grade

Honorable Mention: Nolan Rogers – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade

Grade 2-3

First Place: Harper Ferris -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, Third Grade

Second Place: Olivia Gillard – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Brown/Mrs. Loney, Third Grade

Third Place: Jose Osio-Taylor – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Dobbertin, Third Grade

Honorable Mention: Madelyn DeMena – John Kennedy School, Miss Tretter, Third Grade

Grade 4-5

First Place: Gretchen Weicher -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade

Second Place: Grace Allen – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fischer, Fourth Grade

Third Place: Paige Austin – St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade

Honorable Mention: Harmony Warner – John Kennedy School, Miss Carpenter, Fourth Grade

Honorable Mention: Azaria Burnett – Batavia Middle School, Mrs. Korzelius, Fifth Grade

(Photos courtesy of the City of Batavia Fire Department.)

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button