City firefighters host luncheon at fire headquarters for winners of 2019 poster coloring contest
Today, firefighters from the City of Batavia Fire Department hosted a luncheon for the winners of this year's Fire Prevention Coloring Contest and their families at the fire headquarters on Evans Street.
The contest theme for 2019's Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12) was: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and Practice your Escape.”
The seventh annual coloring competition was open to Batavia schoolchildren in kindergarten through fifth grade.
At a date to be determined, the first-place winners will get a ride to school in a city fire engine.
The winners, announced and posted on The Batavian Wednesday, are:
Grade K-1
First Place: Kylie Lutey -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Case, Kindergarten
Second Place: Blaire Beachel – St Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade
Third Place: Lyla McClellan -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, First Grade
Honorable Mention: Nolan Rogers – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade
Grade 2-3
First Place: Harper Ferris -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, Third Grade
Second Place: Olivia Gillard – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Brown/Mrs. Loney, Third Grade
Third Place: Jose Osio-Taylor – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Dobbertin, Third Grade
Honorable Mention: Madelyn DeMena – John Kennedy School, Miss Tretter, Third Grade
Grade 4-5
First Place: Gretchen Weicher -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade
Second Place: Grace Allen – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fischer, Fourth Grade
Third Place: Paige Austin – St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade
Honorable Mention: Harmony Warner – John Kennedy School, Miss Carpenter, Fourth Grade
Honorable Mention: Azaria Burnett – Batavia Middle School, Mrs. Korzelius, Fifth Grade
(Photos courtesy of the City of Batavia Fire Department.)