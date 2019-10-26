City firefighters host luncheon at fire headquarters for winners of 2019 poster coloring contest

Today, firefighters from the City of Batavia Fire Department hosted a luncheon for the winners of this year's Fire Prevention Coloring Contest and their families at the fire headquarters on Evans Street.

The contest theme for 2019's Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12) was: “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and Practice your Escape.”

The seventh annual coloring competition was open to Batavia schoolchildren in kindergarten through fifth grade.

At a date to be determined, the first-place winners will get a ride to school in a city fire engine.

The winners, announced and posted on The Batavian Wednesday, are:

Grade K-1

First Place: Kylie Lutey -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Case, Kindergarten Second Place: Blaire Beachel – St Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade Third Place: Lyla McClellan -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, First Grade Honorable Mention: Nolan Rogers – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fiannaca, First Grade

Grade 2-3 First Place: Harper Ferris -- St. Joseph School, Mrs. Clattenburg, Third Grade Second Place: Olivia Gillard – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Brown/Mrs. Loney, Third Grade Third Place: Jose Osio-Taylor – John Kennedy School, Mrs. Dobbertin, Third Grade

Honorable Mention: Madelyn DeMena – John Kennedy School, Miss Tretter, Third Grade

Grade 4-5 First Place: Gretchen Weicher -- St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade Second Place: Grace Allen – St. Joseph School, Mrs. Fischer, Fourth Grade Third Place: Paige Austin – St. Paul Lutheran School, Mrs. Porter, Fifth Grade