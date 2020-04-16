City Manager extends restriction on congregating in public parks through April 21

Public Notice

EMERGENCY ORDER #3-2020

I issue the following emergency order(s) for the period of April 17, 2020 through April 21, 2020. This order continues the following issued under Emergency Order #2, which was effective April 11, 2020.

1. All public parks within the city limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed . In addition, all playground areas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts; basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use.

Martin Moore

City Manager

City of Batavia

(585) 345-6333

Email: [email protected]