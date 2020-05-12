City Manager extends restriction on congregating in public parks through May 16

I issue the following emergency order(s) for the period of May 12, 2020 through May 16, 2020. This order continues the following issued under Emergency Order #7, which was effective May 7, 2020.

1. All Public Parks within the City Limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed. In addition, all playground areas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use.

As a reminder to the public, City emergency orders are required to be reissued every five days. In addition, the City of Batavia has a separate document title Local State of Emergency Proclamation that is required, lasting up to 30 days.