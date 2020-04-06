City manager orders restriction of congregating in public parks, 'closures enforced'

Acting under the State of Emergency Declaration issued by my hand at 4:30 p.m. on March 22, 2020 and continuing in effect for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days, I issue the following emergency order(s), which shall be in effect through April 11, 2020, and is subject to renewal :

1. All Public Parks within the City Limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed.

In addition, all playground areas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use.

As a reminder, all public parks in the City of Batavia are closed dusk to dawn. Closures will be enforced.

Contact: Martin Moore

City Manager

Phone: 585-345-6333

Email: [email protected]