City manager orders restriction of congregating in public parks, 'closures enforced'
UPDATE: We spoke with Police Chief Shawn Heubusch about this order and how it might be enforced. He said police officers will be driving by and monitoring the parks to ensure compliance with the order but officers will be unlikely to issue tickets. He said they will issue warnings, reminding people of the importance of social distancing, and asking them to move along. At least on first-time offenses. "We're just asking people to cooperate during this because we want to keep everybody as healthy as possible," Heubusch said. If it becomes necessary to cite somebody for violation of the order, a violation of a local emergency order is a Class B misdemeanor.
Press release:
Effective Immediately -- EMERGENCY ORDER #1-2020
Acting under the State of Emergency Declaration issued by my hand at 4:30 p.m. on March 22, 2020 and continuing in effect for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days, I issue the following emergency order(s), which shall be in effect through April 11, 2020, and is subject to renewal:
1. All Public Parks within the City Limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed.
In addition, all playground areas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use.
As a reminder, all public parks in the City of Batavia are closed dusk to dawn. Closures will be enforced.
