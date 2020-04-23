April 23, 2020 - 12:21pm
City manager renews emergency order restricting congregating in public parks through April 26
Public Notice
Emergency Order #4-2020
I issue the following emergency order(s) for the period of April 22, 2020 through April 26, 2020. This order continues the following issued under Emergency Order #3, which was effective April 17, 2020.
- All Public Parks within the City Limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed. In addition, all playground areas, tennis courts, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use.