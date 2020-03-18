March 18, 2020 - 5:30pm
City of Batavia cancels six public meetings through April 23
posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, news, city of batavia, public meetings.
Press release:
The City of Batavia is canceling the following meetings:
- Wednesday, March 18th -- Plumbing Board Meeting
- Monday, March 23rd -- City Council Meeting
- Thursday, March 26th -- Zoning Board of Appeals
- Thursday, March 26th -- Zoning Board of Appeals
- Tuesday, April 21st -- Planning and Development Committee
- Thursday, April 23rd -- Zoning Board of Appeals
As a reminder, City Hall and City buildings are closed to the public until further notice.