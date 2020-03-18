City of Batavia cancels six public meetings through April 23

Press release:

The City of Batavia is canceling the following meetings:

Wednesday, March 18 th -- Plumbing Board Meeting

-- Plumbing Board Meeting Monday, March 23 rd -- City Council Meeting

-- City Council Meeting Thursday, March 26 th -- Zoning Board of Appeals

-- Zoning Board of Appeals Tuesday, April 21 st -- Planning and Development Committee

-- Planning and Development Committee Thursday, April 23rd -- Zoning Board of Appeals

As a reminder, City Hall and City buildings are closed to the public until further notice.