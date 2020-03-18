Local Matters

March 18, 2020 - 5:30pm

City of Batavia cancels six public meetings through April 23

posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, news, city of batavia, public meetings.

Press release:

The City of Batavia is canceling the following meetings:

  • Wednesday, March 18th -- Plumbing Board Meeting
  • Monday, March 23rd -- City Council Meeting
  • Thursday, March 26th -- Zoning Board of Appeals
  • Tuesday, April 21st -- Planning and Development Committee
  • Thursday, April 23rd -- Zoning Board of Appeals

As a reminder, City Hall and City buildings are closed to the public until further notice.

