City of Batavia earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for fifth straight year

Press release:

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) announced that the City of Batavia has received the GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fifth consecutive year.

The award was presented to City Manager Martin Moore, Ph.D, who also serves as director of Finance. It represents a significant achievement by the City and reflects the commitment of the City Council and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“For the last five years the City of Batavia has prepared a comprehensive budget presentation that addresses not only the fiscal plans and polices of the City, but also the strategic goals and strategies that the organization seeks to achieve in the short and long term,” said City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. “I applaud the City staff for continuing to create a best-in-class budget document.”

Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s budget serves as:

A policy document

A financial plan

An operations guide

A communications device

Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

The City of Batavia is one of only four cities and only eight municipal recipients to achieve this award in the State of New York.

The Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.