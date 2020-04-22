City of Batavia is postponing property reassessments until next year due to COVID-19

Press release:

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Batavia will hold off on the 2020 reappraisal project that was set to change more than 2,000 assessed values.

To keep the City residents and employees safe, the City will not move forward with the project as the process to review and challenge an assessment requires considerable community interaction with the Assessment Office and city employees.

“When properties are reassessed owners have the right to review the changes with the assessor, attend informal reviews, and ultimately attend Grievance Day with the Board of Assessment Review (BAR). With the City’s offices closed, and our concern for citizen’s health and economic wellbeing at the forefront of our decision making, we will not change assessed values in 2020,” said Rachael Tabelski, Assistant City Manager.

There are approximately 5,700 properties in the City of Batavia that support the City operations and make up one third of the City’s total budget. The only assessment changes that will move forward this year are 58 properties that had new construction or major physical changes. Of the 58 change notices approximately 20 of these owners are utility companies.

The tentative roll will be posted on the City of Batavia website on May 1st for review.

The details of grievance and informal review will be posted on the City website. Per the New York State Executive Order 202.22, the City will hold Grievance Day via a web conference video/phone call, and the instructions will be provided on the website.

Please call or contact the City of Batavia Assessors Office with any questions. Call- 585-345-6301 or use the contact form located on our website.