City of Batavia update on reopening, Phase One

Press release:

The City of Batavia will reopen part of City Hall to customers requiring services from the Office of the Bureau of Inspections only on Tuesday, May 26th.

New safety measures and guidelines will be in place at City facilities to keep City employees and residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

All customers entering City buildings will need to wear a mask.

All customers will need to keep a 6-foot distance from other patrons at all times.

Customers will need to conduct business behind sneeze guard shields.

A new line system with distancing markers has been erected.

Customers should maintain healthy hand hygiene before entering any City suite.

Tentatively the offices of the City Clerk and City Manager expect to reopen to the public on June 8th as part of the Finger Lakes Regional Phased Opening Plan. This date is subject to change as Phase One reopening progresses, and more information becomes available.

“There will be new sneeze guard shields that will be installed at all public counters including the Clerk’s Office, Department of Public Works, and the City Manager’s Office," said City Manager Martin Moore, Ph.D. "The City will continue to clean all facilities and wipe down all “high-touch” surfaces during the day.

"The fire department will continue to disinfect city vehicles on a regular rotation and all city employees that currently interact with the public will continue to wear masks and appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)."

Residents who need to pay a bill are encouraged to use the dropbox outside of City Hall, pay through personal online banking, call with a credit card (fee applies), or mail a check.

Currently, the City has multiple options to contact employees, receive building permits, and pay bills. All departments are available via phone and email to assist you. As always in case of an emergency please call 9-1-1.

Questions on building permits can be directed to the Bureau of Inspection at (585) 345-6345 and forms are available online.

Questions on licenses, birth/death certificates, and tax payments can be directed to the City Clerk’s office (585) 345-6305 opt. 5, opt. 1., and online you can obtain information from the Frequently Asked Questions on the City Clerk's Page here.

Public Reopening at a Glance (These dates are subject to change.)