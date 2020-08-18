City police ask for public's help on information related to car-into-house accident yesterday on East Avenue

Regarding the car-into-house accident yesterday shortly before 8 p.m., City of Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch says:

"We have received several inquiries regarding an update from the car/house accident last evening at 20 East Ave. At this time the incident is still under investigation and no further info will be released.

"We are asking that if any member of the public has any information to contact our dispatch center at 345-6350, and ask to speak with a supervisor, or call the confidential tip line at 345-6370."

The chief said media will be updated with future developments as they become available.

Previous report: Car strikes house, East Ave closed