May 22, 2020 - 5:16pm

City reminds business that have been closed to flush internal plumbing systems

Press release:

The City of Batavia reminds businesses to flush internal plumbing systems if your facility has been closed or unoccupied for several weeks prior to reopening.

Our public water system contains a residual chlorine disinfectant. As water in a building slows or stops, the water can become stale or stagnate, causing a loss in this residual which could lead to bacteria growth.

This can also cause taste, odor, and discolored water issues, and the potential of higher than normal levels of lead and copper. Keeping the water flushed and refreshed, is crucial in these situations to ensure clean, clear water. 

The City of Batavia Water Department is issuing this guidance to ensure the safety of the water and the health and welfare of our customers as facilities reopen. 

The Environmental protection Agency (EPA) has issued guidance for Maintaining or Restoring Water Quality in Buildings with little or no usethe link can be found here.

Or visit the City of Batavia website for that guidance.

For questions or assistance, you can contact the City of Batavia Water Department at (585) 345-6315, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

