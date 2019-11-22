City residents invited to assist with school district's 2020-21 budget process

Press release:

The Batavia City School District Board of Education and administration invite District residents to serve as a budget ambassador to assist with the 2020-2021 budget process.

Residents of the District are invited to become budget ambassadors and make recommendations regarding the School District budget.

No experience is necessary, but ambassadors will be expected to attend three Monday evening sessions on Feb. 24, March 2, and March 9, with an alternate/snow date of March 16. All sessions are from 6:30-9 p.m. in the District Administration Conference Room #49.

If interested in serving, please notify the District in writing by Friday, Jan. 24 . The letter of interest should be mailed to: Scott Bischoping, Interim Superintendent of Schools, 260 State St., Batavia, NY 14020, or emailed to [email protected].

For questions or additional information, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at 343-2480, ext. 1000, or e-mail Bischoping at [email protected].