City roadway improvements planned for North Spruce and Roosevelt from June 24 to July 10

From the City Bureau of Maintenance:

North Spruce Street (East Main Street to East Avenue) -- ROAD CLOSURE

North Spruce Street (North Street to Evergreen Drive) -- ROAD CLOSURE

Roosevelt Avenue (Pearl Street to South Main Street) -- ROAD CLOSURE

Beginning on Thursday, June 24, and running through Friday, July 10 , the streets listed above will be closed to all through traffic. The closure is for construction activities associated roadway improvements.

The tentative schedule for work activities is as follows: Cold Milling of existing pavement week of June 24; Repairs and pavement preparation week beginning June 29; Pavement operations (two course) week of July 6.

All motorists who regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternative routes while the closure is in place. Emergency response and residents of these streets will be permitted within the closure for ingress and egress to properties. Caution is advised.

Additionally, we request residents and guest of the properties with the areas listed above to refrain from on street parking during the business day.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Superintendent or Streets Supervisor at (585) 345-6400, opt. 1. If you have any questions.