October 12, 2018 - 4:01pm

City School District seeks Budget Ambassadors for 2019-20 budget

posted by Billie Owens in batavia city school district, Budget Ambassadors, 2019-20 school budget, batavia, news.

The Batavia City School District Board of Education and administration invite you to serve as a Budget Ambassador to assist with the 2019-20 Budget process.

Residents of the District are invited to become Budget Ambassadors and make recommendations regarding the school budget. No experience necessary.

If interested in serving, please notify the District in writing by Thursday, Jan 10.

Send written letter interest to:

Christopher J. Dailey

Superintendent

260 State St., Batavia, NY 14020

Or email letter to:   [email protected]

Ambassadors will be expected to attend three budget Monday sessions from 6:30 to p.m. on Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 25 in District Administration Conference Room #49.  

For questions or additional information, please contact the District Office at 343-2480, ext. 1000, or e-mail Superintendent Dailey at [email protected]

