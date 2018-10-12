Local Matters

October 12, 2018 - 2:44pm

City School District track and playground renovations get underway next week

posted by Billie Owens in batavia city school district, van detta stadium, Woodward Field, Robert Morris playground, news.
Press release:

With Batavia City School District’s yearlong reconstruction project at the Daniel A. Van Detta Stadium at Woodward Field set to begin next week, the last day the track will be open to the public is Sunday, Oct. 14.

Likewise, the current playground across the street from the stadium (adjacent to the Robert Morris Building) also will be closed after Oct. 14. The playground will be relocated to a different area of the Robert Morris grounds and reopen in the spring.

Another part of the 2020 Vision Capital Project that will begin this month is the addition of four classrooms and interior renovations at John Kennedy School.

The exterior and interior renovations at Richmond Library will begin in December. Improvements to Jackson are slated to begin in February; the High School projects are scheduled to start in May.

 

