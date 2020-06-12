City water crews to repair water main on East Avenue on Monday

From Bill Davis, superintendent of Water and Wastewater:

The City of Batavia Water Department is planning on making repairs to a water main on East Avenue in Batavia on Monday June 15 beginning at 8 a.m.

The water may be turned off on East Avenue between Holmes Avenue and Eugene Street.

Homes in the area may find lower pressure, and discolored water. Please do not attempt to do laundry if the water is discolored.

We appreciate your understanding while this repair is being made. City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.