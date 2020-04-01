City will open Law Street Yard Waste Station with temporary hours on April 6

Press release:

The City of Batavia's Law Street Yard Waste Station will open with temporary hours beginning on Monday, April 6th for City residents to dispose of yard waste.

Until further notice, the yard waste station will open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., Monday through Friday during normal business days for the City of Batavia.

All customers are asked to the abide by social distancing policies put forth by the Genesee County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and the CDC.

Specific instructions include:

Use the Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station only.

Distance yourself at least six feet from any employees or other customers.

Do not visit the Yard Waste Station if you are sick and/or have COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath).

Please wash your hands thoroughly before and after your visiting the Yard Waste Station.

Sanitize containers or vehicles used to transport yard waste.

As a reminder, the City does not provide spring curbside pickup of yard waste materials (grass, leaves and limbs) and City residents are encouraged to bring these material to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as needed.

The following items cannot be accepted at the station:

Tree stumps;

Building materials

Rock;

Fill (soil and stone), and other debris.