City workers repairing water main break on Elm Street

From Bill Davis, superintendent of water/wastewater for the City of Batavia:

The City of Batavia Water Dept. is on location of a water main break in front of 215 Elm St. The water has been turned off on Elm north of North Street.

Homes in the surrounding area may experience rusty water, please do not attempt to do laundry at this time.

We appreciate your understanding while this repair is made. City crews will make every attempt to restore water as soon as possible.