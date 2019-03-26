City's Law Street Yard Waste Station opens for season on Monday, April 1

From the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

The Law Street Yard Waste Station will open for the season on Monday, April 1st, for City residents.

The station will be open from noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until November when open hours change to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The station will also be closed on May 27th -- Memorial Day, July 4th -- Independence Day, Sept. 2nd -- Labor Day, and Nov. 28th -- Thanksgiving. The station will close for the season in early December.

City residents may bring yard waste material (grass, leaves and limbs) to the Law Street Yard Waste Station as there is no spring curbside pickup of these materials.

The following items cannot be accepted at the station: tree stumps, building materials, rock, fill (soil and stone) other debris.

Yard waste shall be free of trash (paper, plastic, bottles, cans...etc.), as this material cannot be processed.

Use Law Street entrance to enter and exit the City Yard Waste Station only.