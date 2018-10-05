Class on 'Holistic Wellness through Ayurveda' to be offered Oct. 13 at Blue Pearl Yoga

Press release:

"Holistic Wellness through Ayurveda: Intro to Yoga's Sister Science" will be taught by K. Sonam Targee of Ancient Universal Medicine from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Blue Pearl Yoga in Downtown Batavia.

Cost is $60.

Have you heard about Ayurveda but don't quite know where to start?

Are you interested in learning more about the body’s natural rhythms and how you can use the five elements to bring balance to the body mind, and spirit?

Did you know that simple dietary and lifestyle adjustments can have a dramatic impact on your physical, mental and emotional well-being?

Not sure how to detect an imbalace in the body?

If you answered yes or maybe to any of the questions above, then this course is for you.

In this introductory class, we will focus on making the information immediately useful and easy to understand with practical applications.

Ayurvedic theory is explained, including the three Doshas, the five elements (earth, water, fire, air, ether), and the viewpoint of Ayurveda in anatomy, subtle anatomy and physiology.

Diagnosis and treatment strategies will be discussed including herbal medicines and dietetics. The information is for anyone who has an interest in self-healing and wellness, or would like to simply understand the basics of this ancient Indian modality.

Lastly, this class will discuss Prana and how this energy moves in the body and mind. Acknowledging that there is an inner vitality circulating throughout the body is a profound gift from Asian medicine to the world. Learning how to consciously work with it is a tremendous advantage for living a healthy life.

Imagine having great mental clarity, emotional stability, and peace of mind and heart.

Includes yogasanas and pranayama where applicable.

Blue Pearl Yoga is located in the Masonic Temple building atop Charles Mens Shop at Main and Center streets.

bp-yoga.com

About K. Sonam Targee

K. Sonam Targee is a professional complementary medicine practitioner with more than three decades of experience counseling thousands of people in the art of gaining the knowledge necessary to improve their health. Sonam endeavors to help the individual do what works for them, given the wide array of therapeutic modalities in Ayurveda and Chinese medicine.