College offers chance to learn a new skill or hobby at the dawn of a new decade

Press release:

"Learn a new skill or hobby." It's on the top five list of most common New Year's Resolutions, and there is a wide assortment of options available at Genesee Community College this coming semester. It's a great way to start the new decade.

Learn karate, how to write a screen play, sign language, or how about public speaking or digital photography? Courses in these topics and many more will be offered at GCC this semester starting Monday, Jan. 13.

GCC's Beginning Karate (PED132) is being taught by the world's highest ranking black belt! Instructor Cynthia Jones (Hanshi*) recently received a 10th Degree Black Belt (Ju-Dani) from the Isshinryu World Karate Association making her the highest-ranking black belt in the world. Who better to teach Beginning Karate right here in Batavia?

Registration for this course is now open! Anyone can enroll for this eight-week course, no prerequisite courses are required and it does not have to be taken as part of a degree program. Beginning Karate runs on Monday, Jan. 13 through March 6 and meets every Monday and Wednesday from 3:40 till 5 p.m. at GCC's Batavia Campus.

Beginning Karate focuses on achieving the physical and mental conditioning and training required to execute a variety of basic martial arts techniques and forms (or kata) and engages in effective sparring and self-defense. In just eight weeks, the course will also cover:

A brief overview of the historical, philosophical and spiritual aspects of the martial arts;

The benefits of daily fitness activity specific to karate.

Any budding screen or stage writer will appreciate the small class size learning environment with instructor Shawn Adamson in his Writing for the Stage and Screen (CIN214). The 15-week course teaches the proper screenplay format and introduces the technique of storytelling though dialogue, action and characterization in a continuous workshop process. The class meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:50 - 4:10 p.m., starting Jan. 13.

American Sign Language 1 (ASL101) is offered five different times and at three different campus locations; Intro to Digital Photography (PHO118) is offered three different times and at two locations; and Public Speaking (SPE108) is offered 14 different times, at five campus locations and online.

"Education really is the gift that keeps on giving," said Donna Rae Sutherland, director of Marketing Communications. "No matter your age or interests -- learning something new in 2020 is a rock solid way to kick off the new decade."

Anyone interested in this course who is not a current GCC student, is encouraged to contact the College's Admissions team at (585) 345-6800 or via email at [email protected], or apply online to get started.

* A bestowed title in karate: Hanshi（範士) : eighth dan for more than two years, older than 60.