February 3, 2019 - 5:48pm

Collision on Ellicott Street in front of Southside Deli

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia.

A semi and a burgundy coupe collided at the intersection of Ellicott Street and Summit/Liberty. City fire, police and Mercy medics are on scene. Traffic was backed up in both directions, but traffic lanes are being reopened now.

The female driver of the coupe may have minor injuries and is being transported by Mercy medics to UMMC for evaluation. The truck driver appears to be uninjured. He faces a citation for allegedly running a red light. 

February 3, 2019 - 8:08pm
jeff saquella
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

How long have i been saying it's just a matter of time with all this truck traffic in this town? Thank god this girl is alright. I see all the time these semi drivers trying to beat the lights

February 3, 2019 - 10:50pm
Bob Price
Joined: Nov 15 2008 - 3:33pm

I also see many other vehicles running red lights, not just trucks. Problem with this city is too many damn lights. Jeff, you ever drive a semi?? When a light changes yellow, it's a judgement call on drivers part on speed/weight/road conditions. People need to remember semis don't stop as quickly as a car or pickup. Let's not forget all the vehicles that follow the semi through a yellow/red light....

