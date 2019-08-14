Concrete truck rollover reported on Alexander Road, Batavia

A concrete truck rolled on its side and is in a ditch on the east side of 9015 Alexander Road, Batavia. It is believed that a tire on the truck blew out. The location is between Rose Road and Pike Road.

Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 2:33 p.m.: The sole occupant, the driver, is up and walking around. The accident is not blocking traffic.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.: The truck was carrying 55,000 pounds of mixed concrete. After the truck blew a tire and the accident occurred, the mixing barrel holding the concrete became detached from the truck at the back end. This requires the tow service to cut the front housing of the barrel so it can be separated from the truck and the barrel and the truck can be hauled away separately.

UPDATE 4:46 p.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is requested back to the accident scene to assist with traffic control to facilitate the tow.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.: Route 98 (Alexander Road) is shut down between Pike and Rose roads until the damaged cement truck can be hauled away.