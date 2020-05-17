Congregating in public parks still restricted, but tennis courts, yard waste station, community garden open

I issue the following emergency order(s) for the period of May 17, 2020 through May 21, 2020. This order continues the following issued under Emergency Order #8, which was effective May 12, 2020, with the exception that tennis courts are now open for use, subject to social distancing requirements.

1. All Public Parks within the City Limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed. In addition, all playground areas, pickle ball courts, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use (as noted above, with the exception of tennis courts).

As a reminder to the public, City emergency orders are required to be reissued every five days. In addition, the City of Batavia has a separate document title Local State of Emergency Proclamation that is required, lasting up to 30 days.

​I would also like to announce that the Yard Waste Station (Monday through Friday -- 8 a.m. till 2 p.m.) and the City of Batavia Community Garden remain open.

Further information on facility openings will be released as the City of Batavia’s Reopening Safety Plan is finalized.

For more information on reopening guidance please refer to NY Forward.