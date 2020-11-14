Cornfield fire reported off Creek Road in Bethany

A cornfield fire is reported in Bethany at 9561 Creek Road. The location is between Putnam Road and Old Creek Road.

"It's pretty heavy fire," says Bethany Fire Department command.

Alexander fire's UTV is called to the scene along with a tanker. A brush truck and "a lot of hose" will be needed.

Command: "What we've got is a 75-acre swamp -- right now it's burning toward the swamp and headed into the woods. "It's hard to get through ... at the moment."

Elba's brush truck is also en route.

The chief also asks for a brush truck out of Wyoming and a gator out of Le Roy.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: Attica Fire Department is asked to stand by.

UPDATE 1:51 p.m.: Town of Batavia's brush truck is called to the scene.

UPDATE 2:11 p.m.: Command reports an area near the fire is covered with about two feet of water. "If we can knock the edges down we'll be OK."

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: Command reports south end of blaze is mostly out; working on hot spots. "The only flames I'm seeing are in the middle." Smoke is rising on the northeastern portion, but it remains difficult to access.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: Attica is put back in service; the brush trucks are released from the scene. Bethany and a gator will remain there. A drone was deployed and was helpful but its battery died and a fresh one is being retrieved so they can use the drone again.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: Command says they are still putting water on the embers about 1,200 feet from the roadway. The drone is powered up and is being put back in action. Elba is called back to the scene.