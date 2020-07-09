County Health Department urges public to voluntarily conserve water during heat wave
Voluntary Water Conservation Notice from the Genesee County Health Department:
All residents served by the Genesee County countywide Public Water Supply (GCPWS) are requested by the GCPWS and the Genesee County Department of Health to conserve water.
According to the local weather forecast, Genesee County is expected to endure at least three more days of excessive heat and humidity. It is expected that very high levels of water consumption will continue throughout this period.
To avoid an emergency situation, all residents served by the GCPWS water system are asked to do their part to conserve water. Guidelines to save water include:
Avoid filling swimming pools.
Avoid watering lawns and washing cars.
Use your automatic dishwasher only for full loads.
Use your automatic washing machine only for full loads.
If you wash your dishes by hand, do not leave the water running for rinsing.
Keep a bottle of drinking water in the refrigerator to keep it cool instead of running the water.
Check faucets and pipes for leaks. Leaks waste water 24 hours a day, seven days a week and often can be repaired with an inexpensive washer.
Check your toilets for leaks. To test for leaks, add a small amount of food coloring to the toilet tank. If, without flushing, the color begins to appear in the bowl, you have a leak that should be repaired immediately.
Take shorter showers. Long showers can waste five to 10 gallons every extra minute.
Install water-saving showerheads or flow restrictors. Area hardware or plumbing supply stores stock inexpensive water-saving showerheads or restrictors that are easy to install.
We need your help. If voluntary conservation measures are unsuccessful, mandatory water conservation may be enforced. Questions may be directed to the Genesee County Department of Health.
The Genesee County Department of Health can be reached at (585) 344-2580, ext. 5555 or: [email protected]