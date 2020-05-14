County Legislator John Hilchey of District #1 resigns

Press release:

Genesee County District #1 Legislator John Hilchey submitted a resignation letter dated May 14, 2020 to Legislature Chair Rochelle M. Stein.

“With my role as a Genesee County Legislator having a negative impact on my current employment, with risks of possible negative financial impact upon my employer, I hereby submit my resignation as Genesee County Legislator District #1, effective immediately. It has been an honor to serve the residents of Alabama and Oakfield and a greater honor to serve with such a fine group of legislators," signed, sincerely, John R. Hilchey.

Legislature Chair Rochelle M. Stein stated, “It is with deep and profound regret that I accept Legislator Hilchey’s letter of resignation. We are losing a community leader who has served the people of Alabama and Oakfield honorably and well. Mr. Hilchey brought expertise and vast experience to his role as legislator and we are grateful for his service.”