'Covell Secondary Trail Bridge' reported to be on fire in Pavilion

A wooden bridge over a trail in the area of 9963 Covell Road, Pavilion, is on fire, according to a passerby who called dispatch. Bethany Fire Department is responding to the blaze at the "Covell Secondary Trail Bridge."

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.: A state Department of Forestry employee is on scene, investigating.

UPDATE 6:19 p.m.: A first responder is switching from heading to a Byron house fire to the bridge fire in Pavilion, which he characterized as "probably intentional."