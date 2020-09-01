Local Matters

September 1, 2020 - 6:07pm

'Covell Secondary Trail Bridge' reported to be on fire in Pavilion

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, Bethany, Pavilion, Covell Secondary Trail Bridge.

A wooden bridge over a trail in the area of 9963 Covell Road, Pavilion, is on fire, according to a passerby who called dispatch. Bethany Fire Department is responding to the blaze at the "Covell Secondary Trail Bridge."

UPDATE 6:18 p.m.: A state Department of Forestry employee is on scene, investigating.

UPDATE 6:19 p.m.: A first responder is switching from heading to a Byron house fire to the bridge fire in Pavilion, which he characterized as "probably intentional."

