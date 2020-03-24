COVID-19 presents new challenges for dementia patients and their families, but help is available

Press release:

While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 400,000 New York State residents living with dementia and their care partners.

Most notably, public health strategies aimed at limiting contact with others is nearly impossible for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, who rely on family caregivers and others to live their daily lives.

This reality affects these individuals across all settings, including home, adult day services, residential and assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

To help family caregivers navigate the quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter is offering additional guidance to families:

Free dementia education programs and support groups via the internet. Learn more at communityresourcefinder.org or call 1.800.272.3900.

or call 1.800.272.3900. You also have access to prerecorded educational courses available at any time at training.alz.org .

. Early Stage Social Engagement programs will be available virtually including: Virtual Tour of the Albright Knox; Virtual Art Gallery tours ; Virtual De-stress and Restore Chair Yoga; Virtual Music Jam Session. To register, please call 716-626-0600, ext. 8997, or email Maggie at [email protected] .

. Care Consultations will be available in several ways: • 24/7 by Phone: 1-800-272-3900 • Live Chat via our website www.alz.org/help-support/caregiving • Video Call during business hours at (716) 626-0600, ext. 313, to schedule a time that works for you.

Our website offers some tips and tools for home-based caregivers and for those whose loved one is in a facility. That info can be found at alz.org/COVID19.