Crash with minor injuries reported at Route 33 and Wortendyke Road
A motor-vehicle accident is blocking traffic at Route 33 and Wortendyke Road. Minor injuries reported. East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.
Another one today? There was a three vehicle accident yesterday at the intersection that shut down RT33 in the afternoon.
This intersection is notorious!
While I don't know what caused the two separate accidents I suggest that people need to pay more attention when they are driving, stop texting and talking on their phones, and stop speeding. This is the same thing we see over and over again.
Billie. Any idea as to why that intersection is "notorious" for accidents? It appears, on Google view, anyways, to be (almost) a perpendicular intersection. Is there something there that inhibits a clear view, one way or the other (trees, shrubbery, slight dips in the roadway)? Or, do you think it's simply because of driver inattentiveness/over-familiarity (or, possibly, unfamiliarity) with that location - or, just plain bad driving habits?
