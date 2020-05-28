CTE students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society

Press release:

The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 33 career and technical student inductees this month.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this induction ceremony event was canceled.

These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade-point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.

2020 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees

Animal Science

Kasey Smith, Alexander

Building Trades

Quinten Betances , Batavia

, Batavia Garrett Totten , Pembroke

, Pembroke Timothy Walsh , Batavia

, Batavia Justin Wight, Oakfield-Alabama

Criminal Justice

Adriana Cauthen , Pembroke

, Pembroke Will Minkel, Attica

Scout Seelau , Pembroke

, Pembroke Jordan Waterbury, Akron

Cosmetology

Delaney Ingles , Le Roy

, Le Roy Madison Masters , Le Roy

, Le Roy Rylie Merle , Alexander

, Alexander Lilia Toland, Attica

Culinary Arts

Isaiah Merrell, Batavia Academy

Diesel Mechanics

Joshua Conrad, Attica

Dillon Weber, Alexander

Electro Mechanical Trades

Matthew Bills , Batavia

, Batavia Devin Dean , Alexander

, Alexander Adam Dulski , Pembroke

, Pembroke Troy Helsdon , Batavia

, Batavia Henry Schafer , Notre Dame

, Notre Dame Zachary Strzelec, Attica

Graphic Arts

Blake Paserk, Batavia

Health Dimensions

Keri Biggins , Le Roy

, Le Roy Krysta Hansen , Alexander

, Alexander Skye Magoffin, Pembroke

Metal Trades

Jesse Bray , Batavia

, Batavia Daniel Gerstiz, Attica

Nicole Hume , Alexander

, Alexander Chase Pangrazio, Batavia

Programming and Interactive Media