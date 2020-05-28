CTE students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society
Press release:
The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 33 career and technical student inductees this month.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this induction ceremony event was canceled.
These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade-point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.
2020 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees
Animal Science
- Kasey Smith, Alexander
Building Trades
- Quinten Betances, Batavia
- Garrett Totten, Pembroke
- Timothy Walsh, Batavia
- Justin Wight, Oakfield-Alabama
Criminal Justice
- Adriana Cauthen, Pembroke
- Will Minkel, Attica
- Scout Seelau, Pembroke
- Jordan Waterbury, Akron
Cosmetology
- Delaney Ingles, Le Roy
- Madison Masters, Le Roy
- Rylie Merle, Alexander
- Lilia Toland, Attica
Culinary Arts
- Isaiah Merrell, Batavia Academy
Diesel Mechanics
- Joshua Conrad, Attica
- Dillon Weber, Alexander
Electro Mechanical Trades
- Matthew Bills, Batavia
- Devin Dean, Alexander
- Adam Dulski, Pembroke
- Troy Helsdon, Batavia
- Henry Schafer, Notre Dame
- Zachary Strzelec, Attica
Graphic Arts
- Blake Paserk, Batavia
Health Dimensions
- Keri Biggins, Le Roy
- Krysta Hansen, Alexander
- Skye Magoffin, Pembroke
Metal Trades
- Jesse Bray, Batavia
- Daniel Gerstiz, Attica
- Nicole Hume, Alexander
- Chase Pangrazio, Batavia
Programming and Interactive Media
- Riley Atwood, Batavia
- Dominic D’Agostino, Oakfield-Alabama
- Quintin Konieczny, Batavia