May 28, 2020 - 3:33pm

CTE students inducted into the National Technical Honor Society

Press release:

The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 33 career and technical student inductees this month. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this induction ceremony event was canceled.

These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade-point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.

2020 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees

Animal Science

  • Kasey Smith, Alexander

Building Trades

  • Quinten Betances, Batavia
  • Garrett Totten, Pembroke
  • Timothy Walsh, Batavia
  • Justin Wight, Oakfield-Alabama

Criminal Justice

  • Adriana Cauthen, Pembroke
  • Will Minkel, Attica
  • Scout Seelau, Pembroke
  • Jordan Waterbury, Akron

Cosmetology

  • Delaney Ingles, Le Roy
  • Madison Masters, Le Roy
  • Rylie Merle, Alexander
  • Lilia Toland, Attica

Culinary Arts

  • Isaiah Merrell, Batavia Academy

Diesel Mechanics

  • Joshua Conrad, Attica
  • Dillon Weber, Alexander

Electro Mechanical Trades

  • Matthew Bills, Batavia
  • Devin Dean, Alexander
  • Adam Dulski, Pembroke
  • Troy Helsdon, Batavia
  • Henry Schafer, Notre Dame
  • Zachary Strzelec, Attica

Graphic Arts

  • Blake Paserk, Batavia

Health Dimensions

  • Keri Biggins, Le Roy
  • Krysta Hansen, Alexander
  • Skye Magoffin, Pembroke

Metal Trades

  • Jesse Bray, Batavia
  • Daniel Gerstiz, Attica
  • Nicole Hume, Alexander
  • Chase Pangrazio, Batavia

Programming and Interactive Media

  • Riley Atwood, Batavia
  • Dominic D’Agostino, Oakfield-Alabama
  • Quintin Konieczny, Batavia

