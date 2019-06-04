Current and former DSS commissioners endorse Durin Rogers in his bid to become full-time city court judge

Press release:

Genesee County Department of Social Services Commissioner David Rumsey and his predecessor Eileen Kirkpatrick have joined the group of local dignitaries supporting Judge Durin Rogers’ bid to become Batavia’s next full-time City Court Judge.

Both have worked directly with Rogers, who is also Deputy Genesee County Attorney, representing DSS in countless court proceedings, many involving the protection of the youth and families of Genesee County.

Both Rumsey and Kirkpatrick praised Rogers’ diligence and legal knowledge in giving their endorsement.

“Judge Rogers is an intelligent and motivated individual," Rumsey said. "The work he does representing the County and the Department of Social Services is meticulous. He demonstrates a firmness, but fairness in his work ethic…His knowledge of the law is superior.

"One page cannot adequately sum up everything that Judge Rogers means to Genesee County and this community. Elect him and you will see. I highly recommend Judge Durin B. Rogers be elected as the next full time Batavia City Court Judge.”

Kirkpatrick, who retired in 2017 and worked closely with Rogers for many years, said “Judge Rogers’ attention to detail and his consideration of all aspects of each case were impartial and comprehensive. While he established a clear record of holding offenders accountable, he never wavered in considering how the resolution of each case would impact the victim, offender, families and our community.

"The deciding factor…is that Judge Rogers has already spent the last four years as your part-time judge. He has already overcome and surpassed the learning curve necessary to perform the job and to conduct court on time as a fair and balanced judge.”