Customer says she was harassed by gas station clerk on East Main Street in Batavia

A customer at the Sunoco Gas Station and convenience store adjacent to the MacDonald's on East Main Street in the city called police after allegedly being harassed by a clerk there.

She told a dispatcher she was harassed and when she attempted to buy something, the clerk "told to get out of the store, and starting swearing at her. He's outside now recording her" on his cell phone.

The customer is inside her red Pontiac Vibe and two police units arrived on scene a couple of minutes ago.