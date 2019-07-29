Local Matters

July 29, 2019 - 2:48pm

Deadline to register for Alex's Place Chef Russell Memorial Golf Scramble is Aug. 1

posted by Billie Owens in Alex's Place Chef Russell Memorial Golf Scramble, golf, sports, crossroads house.

The Alex's Place Chef Russell Memorial Golf Scramble will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11th.

The deadline to register is Aug. 1st. Time is running out!

Here's the link to the brochure and the sponsorship and registration forms.

This year, the grand prize is a trip to Florida, which includes a boat rental and snorkeling!

The money raised from this fundraiser will be donated to Crossroads House, and for a scholarship created in memory of Chef Russell Bugbee. This scholarship will be awarded to an area high school graduate who is pursuing education in the culinary field.

C’mon out for a day of fun and sun and GOLF!

Thank you!

Crossroads House

