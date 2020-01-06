January 6, 2020 - 2:02pm
Debut 'Crafting for Critters' bazaar is April 4 at Batavia Downs, vendors wanted
posted by Billie Owens in volunteers for animals, genesee county animal shelter, news, Crafting for Critters, animal rescue, pet adoption.
The debut "Crafting for Critters" bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. All proceeds benefit homeless pets at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.
Admission is free. The event is hosted by Volunteers for Animals.
They would like you to consider being a vendor. For more information and a registration form, please email the volunteers at: [email protected]
Vendors should respond by Feb. 1 to get a spot at this indoor event.