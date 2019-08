A deck is on fire at 99 Myrtle St. in the Village of Le Roy. It is attached to the house. Le Roy fire is responding along with an engine from the city and mutual aid from Bergen. The landlord is on scene. Flames and smoke are showing. Le Roy police and medics are on scene. The location is between Craigie and Gilbert streets.

The road is being shut down at Myrtle and Craigie, and at Myrtle and Gilbert.