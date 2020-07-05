Deja vu: 20 people reported jumping in Indian Falls

A caller to dispatch reports 20 people are jumping in the falls below the Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant, located at 1227 Gilmore Road, Corfu.

She would like to speak to an officer.

"Same complaint," says the deputy who is responding.

On Thursday, nine people were reported jumping in the falls. On Friday, July 3, it was 20 people, and on June 29 there was "a large number" of jumpers.