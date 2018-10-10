Deputy corralling kittens at Oak and Richmond, traffic is stopped

Traffic is stopped at Richmond Avenue and Oak Street because a Sheriff's deputy is trying to herd kittens across the road.

They kitties are in the roadway and he's trying corral them or move them out of harm's way; no word on momma.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: Traffic is flowly freely. A kitten is now inside the patrol car; the others must have skittered off.

UPDATE 1:11 p.m.: The deputy is en route to the shelter with the kitten.