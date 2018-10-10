Local Matters

October 10, 2018 - 1:00pm

Deputy corralling kittens at Oak and Richmond, traffic is stopped

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, scanner, animal rescue.

Traffic is stopped at Richmond Avenue and Oak Street because a Sheriff's deputy is trying to herd kittens across the road.

They kitties are in the roadway and he's trying corral them or move them out of harm's way; no word on momma. 

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.: Traffic is flowly freely. A kitten is now inside the patrol car; the others must have skittered off.

UPDATE 1:11 p.m.: The deputy is en route to the shelter with the kitten.

