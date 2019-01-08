Dodge Ram truck stolen from business over the weekend recovered

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Police Department announced today it has recovered the white 1998 Dodge RAM 2500 diesel (NYREG 65962JX). The vehicle was located at the old sand wash on Cedar Street and has been returned to the business.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Detective Eric Hill at 585-345-6373 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online at here.

