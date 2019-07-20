Local Matters

July 20, 2019 - 4:41pm

Dog locked in black Ford Expedition in BJ's Plaza in handicapped spot

posted by Billie Owens in news, scanner, animal rescue, animal abuse, batavia.

A dog is locked in a vehicle in this sweltering heat in the parking lot of BJ's Warehouse in Batavia. The caller reports it's in a black Ford Expedition parked in a handicapped space without a handicapped placard displayed.

It's 88 degrees and there's heat advisory in effect until 6 p.m.

An animal control officer is responding.

