July 20, 2019 - 4:41pm
Dog locked in black Ford Expedition in BJ's Plaza in handicapped spot
posted by Billie Owens in news, scanner, animal rescue, animal abuse, batavia.
A dog is locked in a vehicle in this sweltering heat in the parking lot of BJ's Warehouse in Batavia. The caller reports it's in a black Ford Expedition parked in a handicapped space without a handicapped placard displayed.
It's 88 degrees and there's heat advisory in effect until 6 p.m.
An animal control officer is responding.