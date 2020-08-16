Local Matters

August 16, 2020 - 12:43pm

Dog locked in Dodge minivan outside food entrance at Walmart

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, scanner, animal abuse, pet rescue.

A dog is locked inside a Dodge minivan outside Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive, in the fourth parking row from the food entrance. The plate returns to a Dellinger Avenue address in the city. An animal control officer is responding.

It's 73 outside and somewhat muggy today.

UPDATE 1:01 p.m.: The officer went through the parking lot a couple of times, but was unable to locate the minivan and is back in service.

