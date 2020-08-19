August 19, 2020 - 2:56pm
Dog locked inside blue SUV in handicap spot in front of BJ's
posted by Billie Owens in pets, animal abuse, news, batavia.
A caller reports there's a dog that's been locked inside a blue SUV for 30 to 40 minutes at BJ's Wholesale Club. The vehicle is in a handicap parking space in front. An animal control officer is responding. It's about 70 degrees outside.
UPDATE: The officer has driven through the parking lot three times and is unable to locate the vehicle; back in service.