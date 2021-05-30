May 30, 2021 - 1:06pm
Dog locked inside red Ford Escape in Batavia Downs' parking lot
posted by Billie Owens in news, scanner, animal abuse, pet rescue, batavia.
A dog is reportedly locked inside a red Ford Escape in a handicapped parking space across from Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel on Park Road. An animal control officer is responding.
UPDATE 1:35 p.m.: The officer is in the parking lot with the vehicle; she's waiting for a security guard from the Downs and has called for a zone car -- patrol car -- to the scene.
UPDATE 2:23 p.m.: Didn't hear an update other than the officer is clearing the scene at the Downs and heading to a dog-bite call received earlier today.
