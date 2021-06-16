Dog tied to cart corral with empty bowl nearby and sign saying 'Do Not Pet' at Walmart

An animal control officer headed to Bethany for a complaint that some ducks may be inadequately sheltered, is asked to stop at Walmart first. A caller says there's a dog tied to a cart corral in the last aisle in front of the grocery entrance.

There's an empty bowl by the dog and a sign that says "Do Not Pet."

UPDATE 3:17 p.m.: A couple of deputies are heading to Walmart to assist the animal control officers who says a female whom she detained at the vehicle wants to leave. The female then got in the vehicle and started to leave "even though I told her not to," says the officer, but now the driver has stopped.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: Deputies are on scene.

UPDATE 3:29 p.m.: After speaking with the driver, all officers have cleared the scene. The animal control officer is continuing to the Bethany complaint, which is in the 10,000 block of Silver Road.