Donors wanted to help 838 Girl Scout Troops with buyout of 212,064 boxes of cookies

Press release:

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) seeks local donors to help 838 Girl Scout Troops with their remaining inventory of 212,064 packages of Girl Scout Cookies through its new Cookie Donor Buyout Program.

While GSWNY has suspended in-person activities and events, including Girl Scout Cookie booths, due to the spread of COVID-19, donors can still support girls and hometown heroes in their local community.

Through the Cookie Donor Buyout Program, donors may purchase and donate cookies to the hometown heroes of their choice such as hospitals, food banks, grocery store staff, blood donation centers, etc.

GSWNY made it clear through multiple communications that girls and volunteers may opt out of this year’s Girl Scout Cookie Program without penalty. Continuing is a choice and many girls decided that they still want to meet their goals and give back to the community at the same time.

“The Cookie Donor Buyout Program has double the impact as it supports girls and shows appreciation for our hometown heroes as the donation recipients of all cookies purchased through the program,” said Alison Wilcox, Girl Scouts of Western New York CEO.

“Girls depend on the Girl Scout Cookie Program to fund life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences, and learning. We are always encouraged by the support and kindness of the WNY community and thank all the donors who will stand up for girls—especially in tough times.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest investment in girls annually and the financial backbone that helps GSWNY deliver life-changing programming to nearly 15,000 girls across Western New York.

The COVID-19 pandemic struck just as girls were starting their in-person sales. Being resourceful entrepreneurs and while adhering to social distancing and other safety precautions, girls came up with all sorts of innovative ways to sell in a virtual environment. Girls have made great progress, now they need the community’s help to cross the finish line!

Knowing that ample supply is available, and many donors are seeking ways to give back to the local community, the Cookie Donor Buyout Program is primed to have twice the impact.

Donors can purchase—$1,500: 25 cases; $900: 15 cases; $600: 10 cases; $300: 5 cases; $60: 1 case; or surprise girls with a custom amount and at some levels suggest their preferred recipients by going to gswny.org or contacting [email protected].

Donors may also purchase cookies from Girl Scouts they know who are selling through virtual cookie booths as many innovative cookie entrepreneurs around WNY are reimagining cookie booths during this time of isolation, using the power of social media (with parental supervision) to make their sales pitch and collect orders.

No matter how donors purchase cookies, doing so allows Girl Scouts to continue to give back to their communities while the proceeds, which stay local, sustain innovative programs for girls.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program powers amazing experiences for girls and helps them build a lifetime of leadership. To learn more about the Cookie Donor Buyout Program, visit gswny.org. Other interested buyers or donors for the Virtual Girl Scout Cookie Program may also email GSWNY at [email protected] or call 1-888-837-6410 and a representative will match them with a troop, or, they can contact Girl Scouts and adult troop leaders they know directly.

