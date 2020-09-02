Double fun: GC Park & Forest holds Grandparents Day, and 'Watching Monarchs' Sept. 12

EAST BETHANY -- Saturday, Sept. 12, will be a busy, fun day at Genesee County Park & Forest with TWO special events planned.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., enjoy a day of play for Grandparent’s Day!

Kids bring their grandparents to enjoy scavenger hunts, catching critters in the pond, insect safari and more.

Explore the world of honeybees and local wildlife and take a walk in the forest.

Program includes accessible and socially distanced outdoor and indoor activities and a card making station.

Cost is $5/child, $5/parent, grandparents FREE! Masks must be worn while indoors and when unable to maintain six feet of social distance. Participants are encouraged to wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Space is limited; preregistration is required. Call (585) 344-1122.

Then from 1 to 3 p.m. capture the last few days of summer with a visit to the butterfly meadow and a journey into their world with the Watching Monarchs program at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center.

See how butterflies are tagged and released as part of a nationwide Monarch Butterfly conservation project.

This program is recommended for ages 4 and up. Kids explore the meadow with nets and bug catchers!

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Masks must be worn whenever unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance. Participants are encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. Space is limited; preregistration is required. Call (585) 344-1122 to reserve your spot.