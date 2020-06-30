Duck and ducklings reported in Batavia's Tops parking lot near gas pumps

A caller to dispatch reports "a duck and ducklings" are in the Tops Market parking lot in Batavia, near the gas pumps. Law enforcement is responding.

UPDATE 1:28 p.m.: The caller reported seeing the ducks wandering in the parking lot, then drove off and did not know the direction in which they were waddling. An animal control officer who responded to the scene scoured the area unsuccessfully. Assuming at that point the feathered family got to a safe place, the officer went back in service.