Due to coronavirus concerns, City Clerk's Office and ice rink closed to public until further notice

Press release:

The City of Batavia is taking all reasonable precautions to keep City employees and residents safe from contracting and spreading the flu and coronavirus.

To this end, the City of Batavia is announcing that the Clerk’s Office , located at One Batavia City Centre -- inside City Hall -- will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16th at 4:30 p.m. until further notice .

The City has multiple options to assist you, and is happy to speak to you via phone and/or email if you have any questions. To contact the City Clerk’s Office please call (585) 345-6305, opt 5, opt 1.

Residents who need to make a payment to the City can use the drobox outside of City Hall, pay through personal online banking, call with a credit card numbers, and have the option to mail checks.

Residents and customers looking to visit the City Manager’s Office and the Office of Public Works (building inspections and permits) are asked to call in advance before visiting the facility. Inspections can be reached at (585) 345-6345 and the City Manager’s Office can be reached at (585) 345-6330