Due to COVID-19 Town of Bethany offices and court for April and meetings are cancelled

Public Notice

All Town of Bethany meetings are cancelled for the month of April at this time due to the COVID-19 issue under this State of Emergency.

The Town offices are closed to the public until further notice but are minimally staffed during the Towns normal work hours.

Bethany Town Court is closed until further notice.

If you have to make a payment or need something please call so we can safely fulfill your needs.

Remember self quarantine and keep your distance. If you do not have to venture to the store stay home. It may save someones life.

If there are seniors or shut- ins in the Town of Bethany that need assistance please contact the Town Supervisor and we will make arrangements to help.

Carl Hyde Jr.

Bethany Town Supervisor